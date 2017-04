Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics - Spring Edition 2017 was held from 15-17 March 2017 at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) with a record of 3,341 exhibitors from 26 countries and regions welcomed 71,000 visitors and trade buyers from 103 countries and regions globally. This exhibition was held concurrently with other 3 fairs including Yarn Expo, CHIC and PH Value.