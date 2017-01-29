Switch to: th
02 February 2017 20:56PM
HOME > International > Photo News > Designers' Collection Show at Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2017

Designers' Collection Show at Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2017

29 Jan 17 ,  Administrator
  • 0

Designers' Collection Show

Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2017

at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)

January 18, 2017

 

01

Brand: Bernadette Chan

Designer: Bernadette Chan, Hong Kong


02

Brand: ENGELEENA

Designer: Engeleena Padyachi, New Zealand


03

Brand: Ophee's

Designer: Agnes Wong, Hong Kong

04

Brand: Vanilla Gate-Gala

Designer: Jariya Nuntaake, Thailand




Print
Send to Friends |

Cover Story :

Specialty Fibers Business Outlook

May - Jun 2016

Issue no.TD 204

 
more >>