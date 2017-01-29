Designers' Collection Show at Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2017

01
Brand: Bernadette Chan
Designer: Bernadette Chan, Hong Kong
02
Brand: ENGELEENA
Designer: Engeleena Padyachi, New Zealand
03
Brand: Ophee's
Designer: Agnes Wong, Hong Kong
04
Brand: Vanilla Gate-Gala
Designer: Jariya Nuntaake, Thailand
Designers' Collection Show
Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2017
at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)
January 18, 2017
