Brand Collections' Show at Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2017

01-02

Chinese Arts & Crafts - Artistic Palace

Artistic Palace has been a sub-brand of Chinese Arts & Crafts since 1995. Artistic Palace specializes in the retail of tourist souvenirs and Chinese fashions that combine traditional Chinese aesthetic elements with novel modern styles that represent Chinese social customs and habits as well as Hong Kong styles thereby allowing customers to enjoy the essence of traditional Chinese handicrafts in a new way.





03-04

Ika Butoni

Ika Butoni's designs present a combination of influences; from the rich colours and patterns to the structured, minimalist sensibilities inspired by modern women. Carefully chosen materials and fabrics are always “Ika-nized” and topped with her professional touches. Combining a myriad of materials in interesting ways, she creates a new symphony of designs each season. Each collection is always uniquely “Ika” graced with her signature.















