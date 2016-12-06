The latest Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics - Autumn 2016 Edition welcomed over 73,000 trade buyers

The event was held between 11-13 October, 2016 at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), China, organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, The Sub-Council of Textile Industry (CCPIT), and China Textile Information Centre. With the number of exhibitors at 4,551 from 29 countries and regions presenting product groups including Fabrics, Fibres/yarns, Textile-related, Accessories, Lingerie Accessories, Fashion Accessories, the show received high success in terms of number of visitors at 73,927 buyers from over 90 countries and regions and trade interaction.