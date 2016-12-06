Switch to: th
22 December 2016 11:35AM
Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics Autumn 2016 Edition

06 Dec 16 ,  Administrator
The latest Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics - Autumn 2016 Edition welcomed over 73,000 trade buyers

 

The event was held between 11-13 October, 2016 at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), China, organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, The Sub-Council of Textile Industry (CCPIT), and China Textile Information Centre.  With the number of exhibitors at 4,551 from 29 countries and regions presenting product groups including Fabrics, Fibres/yarns, Textile-related, Accessories, Lingerie Accessories, Fashion Accessories, the show received high success in terms of number of visitors at 73,927 buyers from over 90 countries and regions and trade interaction.

 

 

 

73,927[1] buyers from over 90 countries and regions

[1] Including those who registered for the concurrent Yarn Expo Autumn, PH Value and CHIC fairs, and also attended Intertextile Shanghai.

