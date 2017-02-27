Spring/Summer 2018 Trend Guide

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics has released Spring / Summer 2018 trends. The overall mood of next season’s trends is Feel Good , which is encapsulated in three themes: Merge with Nature, Care for the Future and Meet with Culture.

Merge with Nature

Feel good with the harmony of sea horizon. Plunge your eyes into the sea waves, foam and fish, and take a breath of fresh air to remind what is really essential. For those who are seeking the harmony of body and soul, through a slow and natural way of life made of essentials products.

Care for the Future

Feel good and feel positive, thanks to a fresh energy full of vitamins! A playful and technological universe inspired by the pop sixties era, for a new generation aiming to mix modernity with wellness and comfort in order to boost their style.





Meet with Culture

Feel good through the world journey and cultures mixing. An initiatory journey from Asia to the north of the Mediterranean, where the young generations mash up influences, wardrobes and references to reinvent aesthetic codes.

Download Trend Guide Book

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics will take place from 15 – 17 March at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Fair Website: http://intertextile-shanghai-apparel-fabrics-spring.hk.messefrankfurt.com/shanghai/en/visitors/welcome.html