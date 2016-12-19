How Pantone’s Colour of the year 2017 Greenery fits WGSN's colour predictions

For many of us, we have never wished a year to end as much as 2016 I believe – from so many points of view it has been labelled as the worst year, and so that craving for a fresh start has never been felt more viscerally.

And what colour better than a fresh, vibrant green to express this desire? Pantone promptly answered the call, and presented Greenery – Pantone 15-0343 TPX – as their choice for Colour of the Year 2017.



Speaking about the colour announcement Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Colour Institute said: “Greenery bursts forth in 2017 to provide us with the reassurance we yearn for amid a tumultuous social and political environment. Satisfying our growing desire to rejuvenate and revitalize. Greenery symbolizes the reconnection we seek with nature, one another and a larger purpose.”

For us at WGSN, this “yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring” speaks of renewal, of rebirth, of hope basically. And this is exactly what we need to surround ourselves with. Not to mention that the importance of greenery across all aspects of our lives – from workspace to home, from the bathroom to the hotel lobby, from what we wear to of course what we eat – has been called on by a broad number of our reports, and here it is once again confirmed by the Pantone global colour institute.



We are all aware of the growing care for craft, for nature and for authentic materials – the more live connected, stressful and tech-driven lives, the more we crave for honest and natural tactilities that reconnect us to what really matters, in apparel as well as interiors.



Here at WGSN, as we keep a close eye on these lifestyle needs, the call for going green has been in the spotlight for a while, driving many of our reports – and this exact shade of green has actually a central role in our Encounter Culture palette for S/S 17.

So yes, we were spot on this – calling it Parrot green in fact, a key accent to a vibrant summery story, yet a colour that also is confirmed in slightly more muted shades in our A/W 17/18 and following seasons as well. Green is indeed featured in all our seasonal palettes, as the need to reconnect with nature defines so many aspects of contemporary design approaches.



“We predicted the Pantone colour of the year Greenery 15-0343 or what we called Parrot Green back in May 2015,” explains Jane Monnington Boddy, Director Colour & Womenswear. “This vibrant green colour was selected for our SS17 theme Encounter culture, this theme spoke about travel and adventure and the importance of feel good brights. This tone captures nature and is full of vitality . Which is why we picked it back then, and is why Pantone have picked this for a key tone for 2017.”

By: Gemma Riberti

Source: WGSN Insider