Two Messe Frankfurt, Inc. Shows Recognized as Top 250 US Tradeshows in 2016



TSNN, a leading news and online resource for the trade show, exhibition and event industry, gathers information from show management and available data to annually rank the shows by net square footage.



Techtextil North America ranked #229 with a NSF of 54,133 and Texprocess Americas ranked #236 with a NSF of 61,583 on the Top 250 US Tradeshow List. The co-located shows attracted more than 519 leading exhibitors in the technical textile, nonwovens, sewn products equipment and software industry sector. Every even year Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas are one of the most anticipated events in the industry bringing together over 8,000+ visitors from around the world to Atlanta to network, expand and create new business.



“Making the Top 250 Trade Show List shows the strength of this most important industry we serve, commented Dennis Smith, President & CEO, Messe Frankfurt, Inc. This accomplishment is shared with our dedicated exhibitors, visitors and industry partners and the talented staff at MFI.”



The Georgia World Congress Center will host the next co-located Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas May 22-24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.



Techtextil North America 2016 is Incorporated with ATME-I and Texprocess Americas is Co-produced by SPESA.