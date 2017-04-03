Texprocess Forum: programme now online

For the fourth time, the Texprocess Forum will be held during the Texprocess trade fair in Frankfurt am Main from 9 to 12 May 2017. At this international conference, experts from science and industry will present the latest textile-processing trends and knowledge in around 40 lectures and panel discussions spread over all four days of the fair. The programme is now available online.

The main themes of the 2017 Texprocess Forum 2017 are digitalisation and Industry 4.0 (with SPESA, Lectra, Human Solutions, Hohenstein Institute and Gerber Technology), quality management (TÜV Süd, Takko Holding and Datacolor) and sustainability (with Bayern Innovativ). Additionally, a separate lecture block will focus on the use of digital textile printing for finishing and functionalising technical textiles (with Mimaki, Zimmer Maschinenbau and Coldenhove).

Texprocess Forum is free of charge for visitors of Texprocess and Techtextil and will be held in Hall 6.0. The lecture programme has been compiled by DTB – Dialogue Textile Apparel, the International Apparel Federation (IAF) and the World Textile Information Network (WTiN).

The complete programme can be found on the Texprocess website at www.texprocess.com under ‘Special Areas and Events’.

Additionally, the Texprocess lecture programme in the digital printing section will be supplemented by the European Digital Textile Conference, which WTiN is holding for the first time at the fair on 10 May 2017.