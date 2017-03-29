Innovative Apparel Show 2017 becomes more international

It was a highlight of the last Techtextil and Texprocess, and in 2017 it will become much more internationally-oriented: the “Innovative Apparel Show”. During Techtextil and Texprocess (9-12 May 2017), the international leading trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens and for the processing of textile and flexible materials, the “Innovative Apparel Show” will present new clothing ideas and innovative processing technologies live and in an unconventional way.

Visionary designs from four international fashion schools Four international colleges for fashion and design will present their visionary outfits made from technical textiles or functional apparel textiles that use modern processing technologies in the form of a fashion show every day of the trade fair. Based on the themes “Textile Effects”, “Creative Engineering” and “Smart Fashion”, the young designers will showcase their ideas and experiments. The participating schools in 2017 include

The international fashion school ESMOD from Paris, France

ESAD College of Art and Design from Matosinhos, Portugal

The Accademia Italiana, the fashion, design and photography school from Florence, Italy and

Hochschule Trier, a school specialising in fashion design from Germany.

The stage shows for the “Innovative Apparel Show 2017” will take place twice daily in the foyer of halls 5.1/6.1.



on 9 May at midday and 3 p.m.,

on 10 /11 May at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as

on 12 May at 11 a.m.



The English-language presentation and choreography for the shows is once again being managed by well-known South African show producer Kevin Oakes.

Public prize for the best design A public prize will once again be awarded in 2017 for the outfits that are presented on the catwalk. During the trade fair, the audience will be asked to vote on which of the presented models should win the three “Innovative Apparel Public Awards 2017”. The prizes will be presented following the 11 a.m. event on the last day of the trade fair.

Further information is available at www.techtextil.messefrankfurt.com and www.texprocess.messefrankfurt.com

Website: Innovative Apparel Show