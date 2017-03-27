Record-setting 3,341 exhibitors praise another successful Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition

After three days of steady business, new discoveries and networking amongst the global industry, the world’s largest apparel fabrics and accessories trade fair for the spring / summer season closed its doors with another exhibitor record set. 3,341 exhibitors from 26 countries and regions made the most of Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabric’s global platform, a 5.9% increase on 2016 (3,155 from 27 countries and regions). The buyer number remained steady this edition, with around 71,000 visitors from 103 countries and regions attending (2016: 71,163 from 100 countries and regions). This included buyers from the concurrent Yarn Expo, CHIC and PH Value fairs who also attended Intertextile Shanghai.

Ms Wendy Wen, Senior General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd commented on the last show day: “This fair is one of the most important events for the worldwide textile market, and the strong business results for exhibitors and buyers this edition once again validates this. The amount of new business that was generated here this week, as expressed by many exhibitors, was the most pleasing aspect for us. This is due in part, we believe, to our efforts over the last few editions to improve the quality of buyers sourcing at the fair, as well as a strong focus on our product zones which target the growth areas of the market. We have also continued our work with the venue to ensure service standards continue to improve, which has provided a more conducive environment all-round for business to take place.”

Fair excels at generating new business for exhibitors once again

Amongst the many exhibitors reporting strong results were two world-renowned brands who were returning to the fair. Even with their long participation at Intertextile Shanghai, they still managed to meet new, quality buyers this edition. “Although we are always exhibiting here, we still see new people at the fair and can always find potential customers,” Mr Eberhard Ganns, Managing Director of German company Union Knopf (HK) Ltd explained. “Many of the companies in China are growing in size as well as quality, so they are interested in our products. Around 70% of people to our booth have been new and interested customers, so Intertextile Shanghai is the show to be at and is an absolute must! We are telling everyone if you want to be serious in this business then you have to be here.” Mr Ganns also explained that they didn’t just receive interest from Chinese buyers, of which he said their quality was “significantly increasing” in recent years, but around 20% of visitors were from overseas including Asia, Europe and the US.

Hyundai Chemical from Korea has been participating in the Spring and Autumn Editions of the fair for four years, with Mr Youn Seok Jang, Overseas Sales Team Manager, explaining their reason for returning is Intertextile Shanghai’s ability to attract the right buyers. “In the past two days of the fair, we have obtained over 50 business contacts from both new and existing clients. A large number of the contacts were domestic Chinese buyers, while buyers from the Americas and Europe also showed genuine interest in our latest products. The fair keeps getting better year after year, and we are able to connect with enough new buyers every edition to make it worthwhile for us to come back repeatedly.”

Buyers affirm: unbeatable sourcing platform in the global industry

Returning American buyer Mr Steven Fuller, Director Men’s Woven’s, Tommy Bahama, was at the fair to source unique and innovative fabrics. “I have been to many of the previous editions and I can confidently say that this is one of the most comprehensive sourcing platforms for our company to gain business contacts. There is no place in the region that has this many suppliers to choose from. I met with companies who develop their own fabrics, and have also had the chance to speak with the product developers which is helpful in explaining the nature of their product. This also makes Intertextile a central meeting hub for key industry players. This edition we connected with over 20 suppliers, while having already placed orders with four of them, including from China, Korea and Taiwan. Overall, I am very pleased with the fair and like every year, it is able to fulfil our sourcing needs. We will most definitely be back again this October.”

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition 2017 was co-organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Centre. The next edition, Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn Edition 2017, will take place from 11 – 13 October. For more details on this fair, please visit: www.intertextileapparel.com. To find out more about all Messe Frankfurt textile fairs worldwide, please visit: http://texpertise-network.messefrankfurt.com.