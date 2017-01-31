A tricot machine has its sights firmly set on delicate apparel fabrics

The HKS 4-M EL is an extremely flexible machine, which makes it ideal for a variety of applications. This all-round machine can produce shoe and upholstery fabrics just as efficiently as velour fabrics and textiles for car interiors and outerwear.

The HKS 4-M EL is particularly adept at producing stylish, warp-knitted fabrics for the fashion sector, as the example on this page shows. This light and airy fabric was produced on an HKS 4-M EL in a gauge of E 28. It has a striking lace look featuring a variety of patterns, i.e. filet patterns with holes of different sizes, and dense areas with superimposed patterns merge together in alternating stripes to create a filigree design. Matt/shiny effects create a touch of extravagance on the geometric, lace-look fabric.

The production of this delicate tricot fabric is the result of well-thought-out machine and textile technology, including the lappings, which can be worked very flexibly thanks to the machine’s EL control facility, the clever yarn threading-in arrangement, and the sophisticated combination of yarns.