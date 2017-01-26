VEIT Group is Setting New Standards at Texprocess 2017

Landsberg am Lech, 24th January 2017. At the Texprocess trade fair in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, VEIT Group will display its products on more than 500 square metres in Hall 6, Booth B10, from 9 to 12 May 2017 to show the latest technologies in the area of ironing, finishing, pressing and fusing in the garment industry.



Among the large portfolio of high-performance technology, innovative ways of processing shirts are very much at the centre of attention. VEIT Group especially focusses on the Shirt Finisher, which has been optimized for an even wider range of applications in shirt production and achieves an as yet unrivalled finishing quality.



In order to increase flexibility in trouser finishing, BRISAY pressing machines offer new possibilities that integrate smoothly into the tried-and-tested system of the BRISAY SC/VC trouser finishing series. Not only in trouser production, but also in men’s and ladies’ wear, this generation of pressing machines achieves excellent quality and high efficiency while at the same time allowing easy, comfortable handling.

Also in the field of hand-ironing technology and steam generation, visitors can expect to see new, energy efficient appliances at the trade fair. Despite increasing automation, these steps continue to be essential for producing and finishing textiles. Innovation, precision and quality is what we stand for“, Group CEO Günter Veit emphasizes. Our customers‘ needs are always at the focus of our attention. For their benefit, we design module-based units, customized production lines and innovative services.”

VEIT’s fusing division will present the FX Diamond 1600 at the Texprocess, the perfect solution for large-scale productions and centralised fusing. This machine generation creates outstanding fusing quality and is also available as an FX CFL version for gentle fusing and laminating of flexible materials such as leather and textile cuttings of any composition.



The Group’s portfolio of fusing machines thus offers its customers solutions for fusing and laminating in any operating width and satisfies the entire range of performance requirements. By adding long loading systems, cooling modules and stacking devices, these machines can be extended to build a complete production line.

VEIT Group, based in Landsberg am Lech (Germany), is the world’s leading manufacturer of machines and equipment for ironing, fusing, pressing and refinishing of garments. Its product range includes everything from traditional ironing tables and presses to fusing machines and highly automated systems such as tunnel finishers and bagging machines.



For almost 60 years, VEIT Group products have been the epitome of outstanding quality and highest productivity. This is why garment manufacturers as well as garment refinishers, logistics companies and customers from the automotive industry rely on VEIT technology. With numerous subsidiaries and an excellent distributor network around the world, VEIT Group continues to grow globally.