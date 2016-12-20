KARL MAYER at INDIA ITME 2016

KARL MAYER received positive feedback following its participation in the INDIA ITME trade fair, held from 3 to 8 December 2016 in Mumbai. “Interest from the visitors exceeded our expectations, especially against the background of the recently introduced policy of demonetisation,” explained Oliver Mathews. This Sales Director of KARL MAYER’s Warp Knitting Business Unit was not only pleased with the number of visitors, but also with the positions they held within their companies. The visitors included a number of decision-makers. There was also a great deal of interest in warp knitting among large companies operating outside the sector. Specific projects were also discussed with some representatives of leading conglomerates. KARL MAYER’s exhibition team had just under 650 technical conversations, mainly with visitors from India. They paved the way for future business deals and outlined the details of a number of contracts at the fair.

Tricot machines are opening up new avenues of production

The tricot machines on show were sold at the fair itself. For producing warp knits, KARL MAYER was showcasing the fourth generation of the high-speed HKS 3-M, with its modern design, and the HKS 4-M EL machine, which is as versatile as it is productive. The four-bar, high-speed tricot machine was demonstrating the advantages of its EL control facility. This all-round machine was producing a light and airy apparel fabric with the look of an embroidered mesh ground and, in order to do this, was alternating between three different patterns. This new textile development from KARL MAYER impressed everyone. “Our customers were extremely interested in this new concept of combining an open structure resembling an embroidery-like ground with a superimposed pattern on a tricot machine,” explained KARL MAYER’s Senior Sales Manager, Bastian Fritsch, following the INDIA ITME fair. In addition to the production possibilities offered by the machines on show at the fair, equipping them with the LEO® system as standard was the subject of many conversations. LEO® is a well-thought-out technology for saving energy and costs.

The topic of sustainable industrial production is becoming increasingly important in India. There were also many enquiries regarding the production of stretch raised fabrics, warp-knitted terry goods and velour. Bastian Fritsch was also able to set some relevant projects covering active wear and upholstery fabrics in motion. This sales expert also had some lively conversations with the visitors on the production of lace. “Many of our customers are looking for new products, technical upgrades or complementary systems for their existing machines,” said Bastian Fritz. For those visitors who were focusing on progress and innovation, a wide range of multibar lace featuring new bourdon cord designs and a variety of looks produced by block multi guides were available. Lace fabrics, either as stand-alone fabrics or else made-up into stylish outfits, invited people to come and touch them, develop new ideas and ask questions. The presentation of the new LACE.EXPRESS machine series proved to be a real magnet for the public. The first machine in this series, the OJ 59/1 B, with its exceptional cost:benefit ratio, has revolutionised the production of apparel lace, and has created quite a stir on the market since it was launched at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2016.

Highly efficient sizing and warping

KARL MAYER’s Warp Preparation Business Unit was also delighted with the feedback on the machines it was showcasing. “All our main customers visited our stand, and were extremely interested in our sizing and sectional warping machines,” explained Dieter Gager, the Sales Director. The PROSIZE® was also the subject of many discussions. The key feature of this sizing machine for processing staple-fibre yarns, the Size Box, generated a great deal of interest owing to its exceptional productivity. The PROSIZE® operates at a maximum sizing rate of 180 m/min. With its unique performance, this innovative machine should fit in with the investment plans of those companies intending to expand or modernise their plants. A. Shahul Hameed, the Managing Director of Kasim Textile Mills [P] Ltd., put it like this: “The extensive re-modelling of the size box has led to an attractive system, which we will consider when we look at equipping our sizing plant in future.” This textile company has been working with KARL MAYER in the field of sizing since 2014.

In addition to the PROSIZE®, the new ISOMATIC also attracted a great deal of attention. This new, performance-optimised, short-warp warping machine for standard applications was developed especially for the Indian market, and the visitors were impressed by its excellent cost:benefit ratio.

A service with links to digital communication

KARL MAYER rounded off the presentation of its machines and products by showcasing its 360° technical support service. By utilising the latest components of online communication, this comprehensive service concept provides even more user benefits and machine efficiencies than ever before. The digital innovations mainly include the KARL MAYER CONNECT app and the KARL MAYER SPARE PARTS WEBSHOP. Demonstration versions of both systems were being tested live at the show.

If required, the KARL MAYER CONNECT app provides fast and efficient communication between the staff on site and the KARL MAYER service organisation, and also enables the machine data to be accessed remotely. These systems were well received by the company’s Indian clients. “Roughly 350 machines in India were given a software upgrade by our service specialists in the third quarter of this year to enable them to use our KARL MAYER CONNECT app. “Since then, we have been receiving enquires on a daily basis,” explained Sascha Müller, a customer service engineer at KARL MAYER.

Many Indian companies have also registered for the KARL MAYER SPARE PARTS WEBSHOP. The intuitive handling features and possibilities offered by this online platform for buying the required spare parts easily have impressed both the market and the trade visitors. According to Axel Wintermeyer, the head of KARL MAYER’s Spares Division, the extended functions of the webshop were very well received at INDIA ITME. Since October 2016, pattern discs and chains have also been included in the webshop’s list of spares. The feedback from the visitors was that this expansion makes the ordering process technically clear and simple. This online platform also grants various rights of use, so that the company’s internal buying sequences can be managed optimally.