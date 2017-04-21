Demand for industrial yarn systems remains strong

Remscheid, Germany, April 12, 2017 – The Chinese industrial yarn manufacturer Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd. (OTIZ) successfully commissioned its first polyamide 66 investment recently. Here, the company put its faith in the Remscheid-based spinning systems constructor Oerlikon Barmag. Shortly before the exhibition Techtextil opens its doors in Frankfurt, Germany, from May 9-12, 2017 the Segment Manmade Fibers of the Swiss Oerlikon group has announced this project.

OTIZ’ main products are automotive yarns

such as tire cord, airbag or seatbelt yarn

“The PA 66 experience offered by Oerlikon Barmag was the decisive factor that influenced our investment decision. This gave us the necessary confidence to know that we can also be successful with a – for us – new process”, comments OTIZ President, Moji Wu. In the future, OTIZ will expand its portfolio to include industrial PA66 yarns with a titer range of between 270 and 1440 dtex. With this, the subsidiary of the Taiwan-based Far Eastern Group has now entered the PA66 automotive growth market.

The new systems supplied by Oerlikon Barmag cater to three different segments: low denier industrial yarn (LDI), medium denier industrial yarn (MDI) and high denier industrial yarn (HDI). An 8-end system has been supplied for the up to 1440 dtex HDI yarn range for the very first time. With the considerably higher output per position, the company – founded in 2005 – now has a tremendous competitive edge. “For us, it was important to secure a long-term partner for this innovative technology, a partner who also has tried-and-tested experience in the downstream processes”, explains Regional Sales Director Oliver Lemke.

The yarn products are deployed in airbags, luggage, parachutes and sports apparel (LDI), landscaping and geotextiles (MDI) and also in tires (HDI). As a fully-integrated industrial yarn specialist, OTIZ is involved along the entire process chain. The company’s clientèle includes well-known automobile sector suppliers across the globe.