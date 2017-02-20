The trend towards PA6 specialties continues

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 15, 2017 – DuPont Industrial Biosciences announces that its renewably sourced fiber, DuPont™ Sorona®, has been recognized as a runner-up for Fiber Producer of the Year by the World Textile Awards.

Manufacturing PA6 BCF yarns more profitably

One information focus will be on manufacturing PA6 BCF yarns. According to PCI Redbook, just under 90,000 metric tons of additional capacity have been installed for the production of melt-dyed and raw white PA6 yarns over the last five years. Oerlikon Neumag’s share of these capacities totals approx. 65%. And the trend towards high-end, fine single-titer PA6 BCF yarns continues unabated in China. “Oerlikon Neumag’s recent sales success, above all with Chinese companies such as Jiangsu Kaili Carpet and Zhejiang Sitong Chemical Fibre, demonstrates that we are – with our technology – catering precisely to the challenging demands of carpet yarn producers within this growth market”, explains Alfred Czaplinski, BCF Sales Manager.

The melt lines, specially optimized for this process, ensure optimum melt quality. A depositing shoe on the texturing unit especially developed for this and a so-called ‘V’ cooling drum guarantee the highest degree of crimp evenness and quality. And the specially-designed texturing components cater to the very highest demands when it comes to short-pile automotive applications.

High-tech for innovative BCF yarns

And Oerlikon Neumag – as the world market leader – has not only correspondingly further optimized its technologies in the PA6 yarn sector in line with market and customer requirements over the past few years, innovative components and continual process optimization also increase the efficiency of the S+ and Sytec One BCF systems in the case of PP and PET, perfecting the yarn qualities here. The RoTac tangling unit and the Multi Machine Access Center (MMAC) are just two of the many successful examples:

The RoTac tangling unit improves – as a result of tangling knots set at defined distances and thicknesses – not just the appearance of, particularly tricolor, carpets, the pulsating air flow ensures, compared to conventional tangling units, also consumes up to 50% less compressed air.

The Multi Machine Access Center is targeted at customers looking for a solution for networked production that is specifically tailored to their requirements. The MMAC permits stationary and mobile monitoring of Oerlikon Neumag BCF systems. Here, the scope of process visualization is oriented on the specific wishes of the customer.