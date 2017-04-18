Sinowin focuses on airbag yarns based on Oerlikon Barmag solutions

Remscheid, Germany, April 12, 2017 – Ten positions of the new Flex-6 concept for manufacturing polyamide 66 industrial yarns were recently commissioned at Sinowin Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd., China. Shortly before the exhibition Techtextil opens its doors in Frankfurt, Germany, from May 9-12, 2017 the Segment Manmade Fibers of the Swiss Oerlikon group has announced this project.

Sinowin sets high value on quality: the company supplies mainly airbag yarns





The benefits of the new machine concept include components that are optimized to the respective application, which considerably reduce the required space compared to conventional solutions and its optimized energy consumption. Oerlikon Barmag Sales Director Oliver Lemke: “With its new godet configuration, the Flex-6 concept promises an unparalleled price-performance ratio for the production of high-end yarns. Sinowin is therefore the first industrial yarn manufacturer in China to deploy our new technology.”

Sinowin is completely committed to creating value for its customers. Here, quality and innovative technologies are absolutely essential, confirms General Manager Sheng Jian Wang: “We are striving to become a leading ‘Made in China’ enterprise in the chemical fiber industry. For this, we require state-of-the-art technologies that manufacture quality products. Oerlikon Barmag has an excellent reputation – above all for the PA66 industrial yarn process. To this end, there was no other partner for us.”

Sinowin Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. is an industrial yarn manufacturer that entered the Chinese market in 2015: the still young company has specialized in airbag yarns manufactured using Oerlikon Barmag polyamide 66 low denier industrial yarn (LDI) and medium denier industrial yarn (MDI) systems. Sinowin’s program also includes sewing yarns, yarns for luggage, sails and tarpaulins.