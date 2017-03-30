New Oerlikon Manmade Fibers segment service station focuses on innovation and sustainability

Remscheid, March 22, 2017 – Georg Stausberg, CEO of the Oerlikon Manmade Fibers segment, recently inaugurated the company’s new service station in Vadodara, India. The location is part of the Global Service Network, providing 24/7 hotline support to customers worldwide.

Was inaugurated in a festive ceremony: the new service station in Vadodara.

The service station is situated on a plot area of more than 8,000m², of which around 3,000m² have already been utilized for the current built-up unit, which contains a comprehensive mechanical and electronics workshop. Moreover, the enhanced facilities include a well-equipped training center, more storage space for customers and panel assembly operations.

CEO Georg Stausberg and Sales Director Michael Korobczuk

Keeping up with the Indian market

In his welcome speech at the inauguration on February 9 Georg Stausberg pointed out the future-oriented approach that was adhered to while building the service station. Here, he emphasized that the generously-proportioned service station is superlatively equipped for the challenges of the growing Indian market and customers’ requirements in terms of high-tech, top-quality services. He further mentioned the importance of the Indian market for the Oerlikon Manmade Fiber segment with its capacity of nearly 4 million tons of textile filament: “We are looking back at an almost 60-year history of close cooperation with Indian partners, which started in 1959 with the first delivery of Barmag take up equipment to an Indian customer.” Bhanu Patel, Managing Director of Oerlikon Textile India stressed in his speech the continued commitment to being the preferred technology partner of the Indian manmade fiber industry.