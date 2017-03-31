Spreading, splitting, winding with SSM

SSM attended the JEC World 2017, the largest composites show in the world, in Paris, France from 14 – 16 March 2017. The latest SSM solution for spreading, splitting and winding of carbon was shown on the joined booth of ITA.

In collaboration with the Institut für Textiltechnik of RWTH Aachen University (ITA) and Gruschwitz Textilwerke AG, producer of technical yarns, SSM developed a modular concept to enhance the properties of carbon fibre rovings. The newly introduced SSM carbon machine features a modular design and spreads, splits and winds carbon fibres. The machine spreads and splits heavy tows made of carbon fibres with up to 50K (other fibres on request) which are then divided into split tows with a defined number of filaments between 3K and 12K. Thanks to this new SSM process the costs for light tows are being reduced significantly.

SSM would like to thank AZL (Aachener Zentrum für Leichtbau), ITA and Gruschwitz for their efforts before and during the exhibitions, helping to make this show successful. The number of high quality visitors was overwhelming and many appealing and interesting discussions concerning future projects were reported.