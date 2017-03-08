Redefined flexibility with SSM DURO

SSM at Techtextil in Frankfurt, 9–12 May 2017, Hall 3 / Booth D05 (ELMATEX).

The SSM DURO precision package winder will be exhibited.

SSM announce their participation to the forthcoming Techtextil in Frankfurt, Germany, from May 9th to 12th 2017. Techtextil is Europe’s leading fair for technical textiles and nonwoven products. The show is covering twelve application areas, which comprehensively span the full range of modern textile technologies. SSM will show their winding machine for technical yarns.



SSM DURO-TW

The unique characteristics of tailor-made high performance yarns is helping such yarns to substitute other classical materials in large range of applications; thereby continually increasing the usage of technical textiles and consequently their consumption. Despite this overall positive scenario production lot sizes can vary greatly; from large ones for standard yarns to small ones for specialties, managing such variances poses a challenge for any producer. The SSM DURO-TW precision winder for all technical yarns up to 50’000 dtex offers a new level of flexibility and winding quality in one machine; thereby ensuring the fulfilment of all customer requirements.

SSM DURO-TD

The SSM DURO-TD assembly winder allows the plying of multiple ends/yarns. Optional intermingling guarantees loop-free twists as well as optimal unwinding during twisting. The ability to run closed precision winding enables higher package densities, thereby increasing the knot-free length.