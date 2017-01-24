DuPont Advanced Printing Highlights Ink Innovations at ISS Show

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 20, 2017 – DuPont Advanced Printing (DuPont) will highlight its innovative digital ink offerings for textile printing during the ISS show in Long Beach, Calif., from Jan. 20-22, 2017.

DuPont will showcase its recently launched DuPont™ Artistri® Xite S1500 dye sublimation ink. Backed by more than 25 years of digital inkjet manufacturing and technical support, the innovative ink is now available for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and printers. It offers superior product consistency, jetting reliability and color print performance for printing on polyester textile substrates.

In addition to Artistri® Xite S1500 for roll-to-roll customers, DuPont will feature Artistri® Brite inks for the direct-to-garment (DTG) market. The Artistri® Brite textile ink portfolio is available for a variety of print heads from low to high viscosity, delivers high color saturation and best in class white ink. When coupled with DuPont’s excellent production standards, Artistri® Brite is the ink platform that will enable printers to migrate to cutting-edge, industrial DTG production.

Shyamal Desai, marketing manager – Americas, DuPont Advanced Printing, said “Artistri® Brite inks are oven drying compatible, so as our customers decide to migrate to industrial print heads, we will work with them to increase throughput while still delivering superior colors. This is a very exciting time for the DTG market and DuPont will work closely with our printers and OEMs to ensure a successful transformation.”

In 2016, DuPont Advanced Printing announced the launch of improved DuPont™ Artistri® inks that will deliver brighter colors, shorter production cycles and higher production throughput for direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll digital printing. To learn more about the DuPont™ Artistri® portfolio visit http://artistri.dupont.com.

“We are continuing to deliver the results that customers have come to expect from DuPont, including superior white opacity, batch-to-batch consistency and excellent color saturation and vibrancy,” said Sam Ponzo, regional director – Americas, DuPont Advanced Printing.

DuPont Advanced Printing brings together leading technologies and products for the printing and package printing industries. DuPont™ Cyrel® is one of the world’s leading flexographic plate-making systems in digital and conventional formats, including the new Cyrel® EASY photopolymer plates and Cyrel® FAST plates and processing equipment. DuPont™ Artistri® offers high-quality inks for consumer, commercial, office inkjet and textile printing applications. For more information, visit http://cyrel.com/na or http://artistri.dupont.com.