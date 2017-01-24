Kornit printing technology chosen by Fashion Matrix Overseas for new fashion digital production company

Bangalore, India. January 20, 2017 – Fashion Matrix Overseas (FMO), a Bangalore-based leading manufacturer and supplier of high fashion apparel, has celebrated the opening of its new venture ENVS Eco-friendly Digital Fabrics India Pvt. Ltd. (ENVS). FMO is concentrating all its digital design production activities for high fashion apparel in the new company.

The grand opening of ENVS took place in ENVS’s production site at Bangalore two days ago on January 18. As part of the event, the company demonstrated its state-of-the-art production technology supplied by Kornit Digital. ENVS will rely on Kornit’s Allegro for digitally printing on roll fabrics and on an Avalanche 1000 for direct-to-garment printing.

Kornit’s eco-friendly digital textile printing solutions, for which the company holds an Oeko Tex 100 certification and is positive-listed for GOTS, were a natural choice for ENVS which is missioned to produce complex designs for high fashion apparel with SA8000/ WRAP certification.

With only seven meters in length, an impressive seven-colors process ink colors, photorealistic print quality, an ability to print on multiple fabrics without changing inks, minimal infrastructure requirements and practically no water consumption, the Kornit Allegro offers a unique proposition to versatile, small runs, high through put manufacturing. The Kornit Allegro uses Kornit NeoPigment™ ink and process, is the only true digital solution for textile printing that does not require pre-treatment or finishing, and performs as a 1 step production line.

The Avalanche 1000 is the market leading industrial Direct-To-Garment printing system, which offers the fastest output and highest quality for high-end garment production. The Kornit DTG technology is the only one that prints on any garment, without any pretreatment. This makes it the optimal and most efficient technology for high productivity, high quality, and customized garment printing facilities.

According to Mr. Vipin Sethi, Owner at FMO, “Kornit Digital really understands our needs, fulfils our expectations for quality and has all of the capabilities we need in-house, particularly for speeding up the sampling and manufacturing processes. This technology allows us to materialize our creativity and produce amazing prints which gives FMO a significant competitive edge. Kornit’s solution is 100% eco-friendly which is in line with FMO’s corporate mission.”

Mr. Buck Kim-Kornit & Mr. Vipin Sethi-FMO





Mr. Buck Kim, Kornit Digital’s President for Asia Pacific, adds: “We are delighted to have been selected by FMO to build the digital production backbone of the new enterprise. We believe that speed, quality, efficiency and sustainability are important for our customers, and we are committed to delivering innovative solutions to support our customer’ growth.”