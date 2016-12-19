SPGPrints announces digital solutions for interior decor and wallcovering with PIKE® and 3200mm-wide JAVELIN® printers at Heimtextil 2017

Boxmeer, Netherlands, 7 December 2016: SPGPrints will introduce new digital printers for the interior decor and wallcovering markets based on their unique Archer ® Technology on two stands at Heimtextil 2017 (Hall 3, Level 1, Stand B17, and Hall 6, Level 0, Stand B22), 10 – 13 January, Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany.

The stand in Hall 6 features live demonstrations of the new wide-format JAVELIN® digital inkjet printer for decorative textile products including bed linens, curtains and upholstery. The Hall 3 stand will feature SPGPrints’ leading solutions for rotary screen printing and information on the new PIKE® Decor printers for home deco applications.

At the heart of the new JAVELIN and PIKE printers is SPGPrints’ established Archer Technology that accurately fires variable drop sizes to create sharp detail, fine lines, solid blotches and smooth gradations on a wide range of substrates.

Wide-format digital textile printing

Making its global debut at the show, the new wide-format JAVELIN digital inkjet printer has a 3200mm width capability to enable the printing of home deco textiles including bed linens, curtains and hangings. Shorter runs, limited editions, and custom designs can be printed for domestic use as well as for hotels and resorts.

JAVELIN prints up to six colours at 550m2 per hour. It features a robust build and offers ease of use and maintenance. Live demonstrations will take place in Hall 6 and SPGPrints personnel will be available to discuss applications, configurations and how this new digital capability can complement your existing production methods.

Digital printing for laminates and wallpaper

Details of two exciting new PIKE digital inkjet printers are being presented in Hall 3 aimed at providing the many advantages of digital printing to laminates and rigid decor applications and wallpaper.

A 700mm-wide PIKE printer uses a central impression cylinder to apply graphic images, textures and protective coatings to laminates. These can be used to create a wide variety of effects like stone, wood, brick, ceramic tiles, among others, to enable maximum creativity cost-effectively. A wide range of protective coatings may be applied for gloss, matt, satin and silk effects, enhancing the printed images. Textures may also be added to create additional verisimilitude to furniture and other surfaces.

A 1300mm flat-bed PIKE printer enables the direct printing of rigid substrates. Doors, table-tops, ceiling tiles and panels can be quickly imaged and customised products produced.

Both these PIKE printers deliver the digital advantage of cost-effective short runs, fast change overs, minimal waste, fast time-to-market, streamlined logistics, reduced stock-holding and warehousing. These benefits go straight to the bottom line and have the power to transform the production of furniture, kitchen units, and furnishing for hotels, restaurants, hospitals and other private and public spaces.

Furthermore, SPGPrints has successfully adapted its Archer Technology for wallcover printing applications, and is working to develop a printing line for this application.

SPGPrints leading rotary screen technologies

Rotary screen printing remains a vital method of printing for the wallcovering industry. SPGPrints provides solutions for every step in the workflow.

Information on SPGPrints wide range of screens and laser engraving systems for textile applications will be available on the Hall 3 stand enabling visitors to compare the options and receive guidance on selecting the best solution for their specific requirements.