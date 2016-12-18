DyStar launching CadiraTM concept for saving valuable resources

DyStar launches the Cadira concept to save valuable resources. The Cadira concepts reduce water, waste and energy consumption considerably. In addition, Cadira also helps Brands & Retailers and their production partners to save valuable resources and to reduce the carbon footprint of their textile goods. DyStar offers Cadira concepts both in Cadira Reactive and Cadira Polyester.

Cadira Reactive is an optimized exhaust dyeing process for cellulosic fibers with Levafix® and Remazol® dyes and a special wash-off process using high performance Sera® Fast C-RD. Cadira Reactive reduces the carbon footprint of the reactive dyeing process. In addition, electricity usage, steam usage, water/waste water usage and process time of Cadira Reactive are 78%, 69%, 72% and 76%, respectively compared to those of conventional reactive dyeing.

Cadira Polyester is an environmentally friendly exhaust processing of polyester fibers with Dianix® dyes and Sera® process auxiliaries and the eliotTM process optimization tool Optidye® PES. The resource efficiency effects are achieved through 3 different components consisting of (1) Optidye® PES improving Right-First-Time performance and reducing energy, water, and chemical consumption and the effluent load, (2) Scour/dyeing and in-bath reduction clearing to reduce energy and water consumption, and (3) alternatives in reduction clearing to reduce the effluent load. In addition, Cadira Polyester reduces the processing time by improving the utilization of the machinery. The full benefits through Cadira Polyester can be up to 58% increasing productivity. (Source: www.dystar.com)

