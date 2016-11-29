Specialties still in demand despite the weak market in China

What is so special about the new system: it caters to the high demand for differentiated fibers. To this end, yarns with bright, cationic dyeable, semi- and full-dull features can be produced, as can special polyester with flame-retardant, low-melting-point, high-shrinkage, water-soluble and anti-static properties.
Such polyesters can also be deployed in the manufacturing of films, bottles and industrial yarns. Furthermore, the system is sufficiently flexible to process polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polytrimethylene terephthalic (PTT).
Oerlikon Barmag Huitong Engineering supplies the engineering and construction of polycondensation
plants for textile as well as bottle grade chips.
Oerlikon Barmag Huitong Engineering Co. Ltd. has comprehensive experience in polycondensation systems concepts for differentiated polyester fibers. In this regard, the company was the world’s first supplier to develop and manufacture the corresponding technology ten years ago.