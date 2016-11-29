Specialties still in demand despite the weak market in China

Remscheid, Yangzhou, November 28, 2016 – Despite the continuing market slowdown in China, the new Manmade Fibers segment joint venture Oerlikon Barmag Huitong Engineering recently signed an order for a 60,000 tons-per-year polycondensation system. The system, which will already be commissioned in the Jiangsu Province in the second half of 2017, will be installed upstream to an existing filament spinning system to covert it into a direct spinning system.

What is so special about the new system: it caters to the high demand for differentiated fibers. To this end, yarns with bright, cationic dyeable, semi- and full-dull features can be produced, as can special polyester with flame-retardant, low-melting-point, high-shrinkage, water-soluble and anti-static properties.



Such polyesters can also be deployed in the manufacturing of films, bottles and industrial yarns. Furthermore, the system is sufficiently flexible to process polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polytrimethylene terephthalic (PTT).

Oerlikon Barmag Huitong Engineering supplies the engineering and construction of polycondensation

plants for textile as well as bottle grade chips.

Oerlikon Barmag Huitong Engineering Co. Ltd. has comprehensive experience in polycondensation systems concepts for differentiated polyester fibers. In this regard, the company was the world’s first supplier to develop and manufacture the corresponding technology ten years ago.