The 48th Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter Opens Next January

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Asia’s leading fashion event, the Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter , will get underway from 16-19 January 2017 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Stepping into its 48th edition, the four-day fair is expected to gather some 1,500 exhibitors from around the world to showcase an array of new season garments, fashion accessories, clothing accessories, fabrics and related professional services, creating an ideal trade platform with a rich vein of business opportunities.



Thematic zones to boost business opportunities

To optimize buyers’ sourcing experiences, the fair is divided into more than 20 thematic zones according to different categories. These include the debut Fashionable Sportswear and Casual Wear zones that are introduced in response to the latest market trends.



With the increasing global awareness on the health issues, the world favours fitness activities. Sports lovers wish to look smart and fashionable while exercising, leading to an escalating demand in related clothing. Taking the Chinese mainland, which comprises a huge garment consumption market and driving force for the Hong Kong fashion industry, as an example, the size of the Chinese sportswear market grew 11.3% year-on-year to RMB 165 billion in 2015 according to Euromonitor. The new Fashionable Sportswear is therefore introduced to encompass a rich source of latest styles suitable for fitness, yoga, training classes and other sport activities to capture more business opportunities.



On the other hand, the trend to informality in dress is on the rise. A noticeable number of clothing brands from the Chinese mainland and around the world focus on selling casualwear with trendiness, variety of styles and short lead times. To keep up with the industry trends, the fair puts forward the Casual Wear zone for buyers to explore young and trendy styles for a relaxed lifestyle.



Other highlighted zones include Thermal Clothing, which showcases a variety of cold-weather apparel; Clothing Accessories, with items such as badges, trims, buttons, zippers and labels on display; Men In Style, which gathers the latest masculine garments and accessories; and the Fabrics & Yarn zone. The Knitwear zone, and the International Fashion Designers’ Showcase which presents highly individual designers collections, will return to the fair again after last year’s debut. Small Orders Zone is also set up to meet specific buyers’ needs.

Meet industry players and gather market intelligence at exciting events

The fair promises an exciting event line-up of fashion shows and parades, including the Brand Collections’ Show, Designers’ Collection Show and the FASHIONALLY COLLECTION show which showcases the creative talents of the local new design forces. Experts from international trend forecasting agencies and industry professionals are invited to unveil the latest fashion trends and share updated market information at seminars and forums. Networking receptions will also be held to help participants expand their network of contacts and gather the latest market intelligence.

Fair websites

http://www.hktdc.com/fair/hkfashionweekfw-en