DATE: 21-23 June, 2017

Venue: Shanghai Mart, Shanghai, China

China International Nonwovens Expo & Forum (CINE) aims to provide a platform for domestic and foreign experts, scholars, entrepreneurs and market stakeholders to have in-depth exchanges on the current market trends and the new development opportunities in the Chinese market.

Fair Website: http://cine-shanghai.hk.messefrankfurt.com/shanghai/en/visitors/welcome.html